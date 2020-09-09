Nothing To See Here. Just A Pic Of Taapsee Pannu From Her Hike

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu went on a hike on Wednesday and she shared a glimpse of the trip on her Instagram story. The actress posted a photo of herself sporting a white t-shirt, a pair of yellow shades and two ponytails. She can be seen standing on rocks in the picture. Needless to say, her no make-up look left her fans in awe. We also loved the mesmerising view in Taapsee's photo. Like her post, her caption also stole the spotlight on the Internet. In case you are wondering how she captioned her post, here's what she wrote: "The glow of hiking." Check it out:

Screenshot of Taapsee's Instagram story.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which also starred Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film, which revolves around domestic violence, released in February.

Post the lockdown break, Taapsee will start the shooting of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The shooting will start in November this year. "Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November," wrote the actress while sharing an update about the film.

Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu has worked in several critically acclaimed films such as Pink, Badla, Baby, Saand Ki Aankh and Naam Shabana. The actress has several projects lined-up such as Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba (also starring Vikrant Massey), Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapetaand Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu. Looop Lapeta, which will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin, is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run whereas Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.