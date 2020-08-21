Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket Is 'Getting Back On Track'. Can't Wait, Can You?

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo (courtesy taapsee )

Taapsee Pannu, what a surprise. She shared a new teaser poster of her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket to share an update. Rashmi Rocket, which was supposed to have begun filming earlier, will now begin filming in November. However, the schedule of the film couldn't go as planned because of the coronavirus lockdown. "Getting back on track, one lap at a time! Rashmi Rocket to start shooting this November," Taapsee captioned her photo, in which she features as her titular character from the film. In the poster, Taapsee sports what appears to be a ghaghra choli, unkempt hair, kohl-lined eyes and some rustic jewellery. Taapsee plays the role of a sprinter named Rashmi, who hails from a village in Gujarat's Kutch. She co-stars with actor Priyanshu Painyuli (seen in Extraction) in the film.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu as Rashmi Rocket here. "Good luck," commented Hrithik Roshan while Taapsee's Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar said: "All the best Taap Rocket."

In August last year, Taapsee teased her fans with glimpses of her character from Rashmi Rocket. "Shooting starts soon," she had tweeted then. "On your marks... Get set.... Halo... Meet the headstrong and fearless Rashmi Rocket," is how Taapsee had introduced her character while the makers described Rashmi Rocket this way: "An eye that's aiming for the finish line will see through all odds! Rashmi is here to inspire you with her journey." Rashmi Rocket is said to track Rashmi's journey from a tiny village to athletic contests.

An eye that's aiming for the finish line will see through all odds! Rashmi is here to inspire you with her journey. pic.twitter.com/AycNYscn6s — RSVP Movies (@RSVPMovies) August 29, 2019

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, Rashmi Rocket is expected to release sometime in 2021.