Taapsee Pannu, 'Half Way Through The Finish Mark,' Shares Another Rashmi Rocket Update

It's easy to see the reason behind Taapsee Pannu's ear-to-ear grin in her latest Instagram entry. The actress shared another Rashmi Rocket update on her Instagram profile on Sunday. In the picture, Taapsee can be seen smiling with all her heart as she stands on a racing track, dressed in a jersey. Taapsee plays the role of an athlete in the film. An excited Taapsee Pannu captioned the post: "Half way through the finish mark. From running legs to shake a leg...Roll the music and Halo Garbo Karva." She accompanied her post with the hashtag #RashmiRocket.

The Mulk actress, after wrapping the Ranchi schedule of her film, shared a note, which read: "And it's a wrap on Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn't been a day I haven't tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this every day of their life for years. I am glad I don't have to do this for real."

Rashmi Rocket will showcase Rashmi's journey from a tiny village to athletic contests. The film will be directed by Akarsh Khurana and it will be co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Rashmi Rocket is expected to release sometime in 2021.

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming projects include Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba also starring Vikrant Massey, and Shabaash Mithu, which will be based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Her line-up of films also includes Looop Lapeta, which is a Hindi remake of the German film Run Lola Run. The actress was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Thappad.