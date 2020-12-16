'It Was Painful' - But Worth It: Taapsee Pannu Completes Athletic Training For Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Highlights "I think my body couldn't take it anymore,' said the actress in the clip

"I just couldn't run anymore," she added

"For this film, I needed to hit the gym," said Taapsee

Finally! Taapsee Pannu has finished the "last athletic training" for her new film Rashmi Rocket. However, it wasn't easy for the actress, who underwent a major physical transformation for her role in the film - in her words, it was "painful." In her latest post on Instagram Taapsee Pannu, who will play the role of a sprinter named Rashmi in the work-in-progress movie, gave a glimpse of her journey of transformation and wrote: "As I finish the last athletic training today for #RashmiRocket, here's the journey I was waiting to share with you all...Or rather a glimpse of it. If it makes you curious then the transformation was worth it."

Taapsee shared a video comprising glimpses of her training in which she can be seen running on the tracks and working out hard in gym. The actress said she will share a detailed video on Thursday.

In the clip, Taapsee Pannu can be heard saying: "It was painful. Third day of shoot...I think my body couldn't take it anymore. I just couldn't run anymore. I had to stop the shoot for a while, just be able to walk. For this film, I needed to hit the gym and hit the gym real bad."

Check out Taapsee Pannu's post here:

Soon after returning from her Maldives vacation in November, Taapsee Pannu began prepping for Rashami Rocket. She has been sharing pictures and videos of herself getting herself ready for playing the role of a sprinter in the film. Her body transformation has left her friends from the industry, as well as her fans in awe.

Recently, Taapsee also wrote about her diet for Rashmi Rocket and how with the help of her nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, she has started eating dairy products. "There was once a time when I was really sensitive to dairy. The Punjabi me inherently loved dahi and lassi, but I kept avoiding them for a long time. Once I started working with Munmun Ganeriwal few years back, her ways of holistic health began to work like magic. In a few months, my gut health had restored. Today my diet for #RashmiRocket as she plans, consists not only of ghee, curd, buttermilk but both my protein shakes (whey and casein) are dairy based too! A healthy gut, clearly is the foundation of great fitness. As Munmun Ganeriwal rightly says, a strong gut = a fit body."

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, Rashmi Rocket is scheduled to release next year.