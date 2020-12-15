Taapsee Pannu Raises Her Fitness Bar With Every Rashmi Rocket Update

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy: taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu is busy sweating it out in the gym and how. The actress, who is gearing up for her forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket, in which she stars as an athlete, shared a few pictures from her prep session for the film. Taapsee, who has her hair tied in a lose bun, captioned the post: "Bad hair day in a gym looks like." She accompanied her post with the hashtags #oneMoreRep, #RashmiRocket and #AlmostThere." Taapsee's Instafam was impressed with her post. Actress Tisca Chopra commented on her post: "Girl those muscles." "That hard work and dedication," read another comment. "Mind blowing," added another Instagram user.

Earlier, Taapsee described her work life as a "bootcamp like schedule." Taapsee, who was also shooting for Looop Lapeta for a while, wrote: "The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done. Now running towards the Lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could've asked for ! This is going to be 'crazy' fun. Rashmi Rocket to Looop Lapeta" she wrote.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, Rashmi Rocket is expected to release sometime in 2021. Rashmi Rocket is said to track Rashmi's journey from a tiny village to athletic contests. Looop Lapeta is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run. Directed by Aakash Bhatia, the film will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin.

She also has two more projects in the line-up. The first is Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba (also starring Vikrant Massey). She will also feature in Shabaash Mithu, based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The actress was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's critically acclaimed Thappad.