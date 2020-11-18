Taapsee Pannu Was Once Replaced In A Film Because The 'Hero's Wife Didn't Want' Her In It

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu, being her candid self, in a recent interview, opened up about the ways in which she dealt with the misogyny in the film industry. Speaking to Filmfare, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she was once replaced from a project because the "hero's wife didn't want" her to be a part of it. "I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn't pretty enough. I've been replaced because the hero's wife didn't want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn't like my dialogue so I should change it. When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back," said Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee Pannu, who has been a part of several path-breaking projects like Pink, Mulk and Thappad to name a few, added that once an actor asked for Taapsee's introduction scene to be changed so that she wouldn't "overpower" him. "There was a time when I was told the hero's previous film didn't work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget. There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene. These are the things that have happened in front of me, I don't know what's happened behind my back. I decided that from now on, I will only take up films that will make me genuinely happy to go to work," she added.

The actress has several projects lined-up such as Rashmi Rocket, Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba (also starring Vikrant Massey), Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu. Looop Lapeta, which will also feature Tahir Raj Bhasin, is the Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German hit Run Lola Run while Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.