Back On The Rashmi Rocket Track, Taapsee Pannu Shares An Update

Tapsee Pannu stars as an athlete in the film

The film is being directed by Akarsh Khurana

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the shooting of her forthcoming project Rashmi Rocket. The actress was on a holiday with her sisters before the film's shooting resumed. She was also on a special diet for the film, which she even followed during her Maldives vacation (she revealed in one of her posts earlier). On Monday morning, Taapsee revealed that she is back on the track (literally) for the film Rashmi Rocket, in which stars as an athlete. She shared a picture, in which she can be standing on a race track and she captioned the post:"Let's do this. Rashmi Rocket."

The actress has been undergoing vigorous training and she actively shares snippets from it on her Instagram stories. She has also been following strict diet for her role in the film. In one of her posts shared from Maldives, Taapsee wrote: "While I take a break, my super-efficient Munmun Ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for Rashmi Rocket. She gets me to indulge in this yummy, holiday breakfast of eggs, avocados, and mushrooms rich in proteins and good fats. As they say, the right people in your life can get things 'floating' for you and in my case, it's done quite literally."

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, Rashmi Rocket is expected to release sometime in 2021. Rashmi Rocket is said to track Rashmi's journey from a tiny village to athletic contests.