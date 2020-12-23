After Her Rashmi Rocket Journey, Taapsee Pannu Wrote This For 'Real Athletes'

Taapsee Pannu shared this image. (courtesy: taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu finished the Ranchi schedule of her forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket and shared a picture of herself from a racing track on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. Taapsee, who stars as an athlete in the sports drama, gave a shout out to "real athletes" and wrote: "And it's a wrap on Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally. Hasn't been a day I haven't tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this every day of their life for years." She signed off the post writing: "I am glad I don't have to do this for real." She added the hashtag #RashmiRocket.

On Tuesday, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the film's prep and she captioned it: "Almost there. PS_ I'm still working on the expression. #RashmiRocket #LastRaceLeft." Taapsee's post got a big cheer from her friends and fans. Take a look at the post here:

The actress has been undergoing vigorous training and she actively shares snippets from it on her Instagram profile. She has also been following strict diet for her role in the film. In one of her posts shared from Maldives, Taapsee wrote: "While I take a break, my super-efficient Munmun Ganeriwal continues to hold the fort for me. As she shifts me into a shredding diet for Rashmi Rocket."

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, Rashmi Rocket is expected to release sometime in 2021. The film will track Rashmi's journey from a tiny village to athletic contests.