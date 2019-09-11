Taapsee Pannu Explains What Her Amrita Pritam Tweet Was About

Taapsee Pannu shared this picture. (Image courtesy: taapseepannu)

Taapsee Pannu has denied she is playing Amrita Pritam in a new biopic. On Tuesday, sections of the entertainment media, mistook Taapsee Pannu's social media post quoting legendary author-poet Amrita Pritam to rashly assume that the actress is set to play Pritam in Anubhav Sinha's underproduction Thappad. It now turns out Tapsee is not playing Amrita Pritam.

"It's sad that the majority don't bother to read and interpret my tweet efficiently enough. Nor connect it with what I posted just a day before the post on Amrita Pritam. It's sad that I have to spell it out so obviously to you," the actress exclusively told this journalist.

"When a man denies the power of women, he is denying his own subconscious "

- Amrita Pritam

Moving from one Amrita to the other.....

Main tenu pher milangi.... in theatres from 6th of March 2020 pic.twitter.com/c3R6tRtB5m — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 10, 2019

Taapsee, who recently signed a film where she plays a Gujarati sprinter, feels she would be far more open in admitting it if she were to really play Amrita Pritam.

"It's sad that people think I will write such a cryptic post if I am portraying that magnificent character on screen. So, sadly but honestly, the truth is Amrita is the name of my character in Anubhav Sinha's film Thappad and since her name has a certain connect with Amrita Pritam I used a quote that's written by her but reflects in my character Amrita's life in Anubhav Sir's film," she cleared the air.

