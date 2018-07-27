Taapsee Pannu Delivers Subtle Burns To Troll Who Called Her 'Worst Looking Actress'

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Mulk (courtesy taapsee)

Highlights "Worst looking actress in Bollywood," Taapsee Pannu was told "Hope I don't have to see her again" she added "Sorry to disappoint you but I've signed more films," tweeted Taapsee

Taapsee Pannu may have an impressive line-up of films but guess who's not that pleased with her Bollywood resume? The correct answer would be haters. On Friday, a Twitter user spotted how Taapsee's last film Soorma is still keeping the box office wheel running and attempted to troll the actress: "Worst looking actress in Bollywood. Hope I don't have to see her again. 2... 3 movies more and she will be out of Bollywood," read the tweet. Well, Taapsee knows just how to respond and shut up the troll like a boss. She simply put out a list of her upcoming movies, all of which are much talked-about. "But 3 toh already ho gayi... Mulk, Manmarziyaan and then Badla and sorry to disappoint you but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu... thoda toh aur jhelna padega."

Meanwhile, another user couldn't resist joining the conversation and said Taapsee's films are not considered as worthy enough to be watched. But Taapsee had just one piece of advice for the troll: "Please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge."

In Mulk, Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer and co-stars with Rishi Kapoor. The film is about how a lawyer single-handedly fights to prove a man's innocence after he's been declared a traitor following his son's involvement in a terror attack. Taapsee shares screen space with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan, which releases in September. Badla will mark Taapsee's second film with Amitabh Bachchan, which will hit screens next year. Taapsee Pannu is also starring in a film named Tadka, which is said to be a remake of Malayalam film Salt N' Pepper.

Here's how Taapsee Pannu incinerated trolls on Twitter:

But 3 toh already ho gayi.... #Mulk#Manmarziyaan and then #Badla and sorry to disappoint u but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu..... thoda toh aur jhelna padega https://t.co/4KDAkqMHyb — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

Matlab Entertainment toh provide kar rahi hu main aapko. Matlab actress ka kaam toh ho gaya

P.S- please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge.

Jai ShreeRam https://t.co/83wHBK84Mo — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

After the release of the trailer of Mulk - Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film - director Anubhav Sinha was trolled incessantly for criticising a particular religion in his film, to which he responded with an open letter. Mulk hits theatres on August 3.