Amitabh Bachchan Is Taapsee Pannu's Source Of Inspiration For Mulk

Taapse Pannu at the trailer launch of Mulk.

Highlights Big B's sternness is something I observed closely: Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan co-starred in Pink Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Soorma

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen portraying the role of a lawyer in the upcoming courtroom drama Mulk, recently revealed that she drew inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan's stellar act as a lawyer in Pink, reports mid-day. The 31-year-old actress said in a statement that Mr Bachchan's portrayal of a "stern" and "convincing" lawyer became the "best point of reference" for her and told mid-day: "On celluloid, Bachchan sir's character in Pink, his portrayal of a stern and convincing lawyer was the "best point of reference for me." Taapsee also mentioned that she observed Big B's sternness closely and that she has tried to imbibe the legendary actor's mannerisms. "Since I have worked with him in the film, I have learned how he executed the role. Sir's sternness is something I observed closely. He could build the aura that the character needed," mid-day quoted her as saying.



Soon after the release of Mulk trailer, film's director Anubhav Sinha was trolled on social media and was accused of running a propaganda against a particular religion. Following the long trail of hate comments on social media, Anubhav Sinha shared an open letter and cleared the air around the film's plot.



This is the post we are talking about:



An open letter to all the trolls. Bring it on!!! pic.twitter.com/QSLMOBLmnz — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 15, 2018

The trailer gave us an insight into the film's plot, where Rishi Kapoor plays Murad Ali Mohammed, a man who is accused of treason along with his family, whereas Taapsee Pannu backs his case.



Check out Mulk trailer here:



