Taapsee Pannu Claims She Lost Roles For Not Being 'So-And-So's Daughter'

Taapsee Pannu at the trailer launch of Mulk

Highlights "I get shattered after losing out on a film," said Taapsee Pannu "I don't want to be a replaceable name," Taapsee added Taapsee Pannu's next film Mulk will release on August 3

Done with Soorma, actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of Mulk, said she lost out on projects since she had no connections or godfather backing her, news agency PTI reported. "It is not a shocker to me that a film went out of my hands, not because I was not credible, but because I was not so-and-so's daughter or sister or dating so-and-so," Taapsee Pannu told PTI. "I used the same hand to pat my back and to pick me up when I get shattered after losing out on a film due to reasons except your credibility to that role," the 30-year-old actress added.



Taapsee Pannu, who has been part of the industry for eight years, said that she doesn't want to "replaceable name" anymore. "I have got replaced. I am moving towards that zone where I don't want to be a replaceable name. This is my goal. I want to hear from the industry that, 'you are the only one who can do this, we will not go ahead with the project if you don't do this.' And I want to hear from the audience that, 'it is worth watching a film that I have done'. I am slowly heading towards that," Taapsee Pannu told PTI.



Just after the release of PINK, Taapsee Pannu had tweeted about nepotism. "Nepotism. Finally learnt the meaning of this word. Now will learn to deal with it, Taapsee wrote. The nepotism debate was started by Kangana Ranaut, who called Karan Johar the 'flag bearer of nepotism' on his popular chat show Koffee With Karan. This prompted a huge social media debate.



Nepotism. Finally LEARNT the MEANING of this word. Now will learn to deal with it. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 1, 2016



Taapsee Pannu made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013 and went on to star in films like PINK, Naam Shabana and The Ghazi Attack. Her roles in the aforementioned films had won accolades from the critics as well as the audience. "Nobody is going to keep giving me chances even after two-three of my films don't do well. I am aware of it and that is why I will not feel safe and secure. I have accepted that. But in spite of this, whatever little success I have achieved, it is so thrilling and exciting that it keeps me going," PTI quoted Tapsee Pannu as saying.



