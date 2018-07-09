Why Taapsee Pannu Became Choreographer For Mulk

Taapsee Pannu during a photoshoot. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who stars in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk, has also choreographed a dance number, titledThenge Se, in the film, reports news agency IANS. The director said that since the song is positioned mid-way in the film highlights the festivities and that it was not meant to look like a 'professionally choreographed' sequence. "Since Mulk doesn't have the quintessential Bollywood song and dance facet, my focus was never to rope in a mainstream choreographer for the two songs in the film," Anubhav Sinha said in a statement. "While I decided to single handedly direct both the songs, Taapsee expressed her interest in lending a helping hand," he added.



"Since the song was not meant to look like a professionally choreographed song, I wanted a fresh perspective and Taapsee did wonders. I am quite impressed with her directorial eye and someday if she ever wishes to foray into direction she will do well for herself," he explained.



Mulk is the story of a Muslim family put on trial for treason against India after a member of their family is suspected to be a part of a series of bomb blast in a (unknown) city. Rishi Kapoor plays the aggrieved patriarch of the family on trial while Taapsee Pannu plays the role of the defense lawyer.



