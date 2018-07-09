Why Taapsee Pannu Became Choreographer For Mulk

The song, titledThenge Se, is positioned mid-way in the film highlights the festivities

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 09, 2018 23:21 IST
Taapsee Pannu during a photoshoot. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Director Abhinav Sinha and Taapsee jointly choreographed the song
  2. 'I am quite impressed with her directorial eye,' said Anubhav Sinha
  3. Mulk will open in theatres on August 3

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who stars in Anubhav Sinha's Mulk, has also choreographed a dance number, titledThenge Se, in the film, reports news agency IANS. The director said that since the song is positioned mid-way in the film highlights the festivities and that it was not meant to look like a 'professionally choreographed' sequence. "Since Mulk doesn't have the quintessential Bollywood song and dance facet, my focus was never to rope in a mainstream choreographer for the two songs in the film," Anubhav Sinha said in a statement. "While I decided to single handedly direct both the songs, Taapsee expressed her interest in lending a helping hand," he added.

"Since the song was not meant to look like a professionally choreographed song, I wanted a fresh perspective and Taapsee did wonders. I am quite impressed with her directorial eye and someday if she ever wishes to foray into direction she will do well for herself," he explained.

Mulk is the story of a Muslim family put on trial for treason against India after a member of their family is suspected to be a part of a series of bomb blast in a (unknown) city. Rishi Kapoor plays the aggrieved patriarch of the family on trial while Taapsee Pannu plays the role of the defense lawyer.

The trailer of Mulk released on Monday. Watch here:



Mulk also features Neena Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Ashutosh Rana as well. The film will open in theatres on August 3.

(With inputs from IANS)

