Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Collects 100 Crore Worldwide, Chiranjeevi Parties With Family And Friends

Chiranjeevi at Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy success meet. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy collected Rs 100 crore worldwide in 2 days The film is directed by Surender Reddy Chiranjeevi's con Ram Charan is the producer of 'Sye Raa...'

This week doesn't belong only to Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War but also to Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which also released on October 2 and the film has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. Two days after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released in theatres, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, reports trade analyst Ramesh Bala. To celebrate the film's 100 crore bounty, Chiranjeevi's brother-in-law Allu Aravind and his son Alu Arjun hosted a success bash cum press meet for the film's cast and crew. Chiranjeevi attended the bash along with his son Ram Charan, who produced the period piece through his Konedela Production Company. Director Surender Reddy along with actors Akhil Akkineni, Srikanth Meka and Varun Tej (also Chiranjeevi's nephew) attended the party.

Here are glimpses from the celebrations of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy:

Stylish star @alluarjun & #AlluAravind garu Hosted a Grand Success Party to family & crew to celebrate the success of #MegastarChiranjeevi's historic Blockbuster #SyeraaNarasimhaReddypic.twitter.com/VEpZ6dQi3B — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 4, 2019

Sye Raa Naarasimha Reddy is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who rebelled against the East India Company 10 years before the First War Of Independence. Sye Raa Naarasimha Reddy opened to mixed reviews on October 2. Film Critic Saibal Chatterjee praised Chiranjeevi in his review for NDTV saying, "Chiranjeevi, returning to action after a long hiatus, plays the role with aplomb. In the scenes that matter, his presence is electrifying. He pulls off the action sequences with the sort of enthusiasm that actors half his age would be proud of."

Sye Raa Naarasimha Reddy also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

