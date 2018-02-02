Swara Bhasker And The Apparently Unspeakable 'V-Word'

Highlights
Swara quickly found herself bombarded with critical tweets online - and while many disagreed with the case she presented, as many (if not more) focused on one out of the 2440 words she used (albeit repeatedly).
In 2018, it seems 'vagina' is still taboo, both as a word and as a body part. Tweets revealed several readers of Swara's letter who were brought up short by her use of the word, including one that complained about not qualifying as a feminist because of inability to use 'vagina' five times in a sentence. A day after the letter was published and went viral, Swara Bhasker tweeted:
Funny that people cannot get over the fact that a woman said Vagina! Funny that in a 2440 word article making fairly comprehensible arguments they only remember the word Vagina!!! So... Vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina vagina...............vagina vagina VAGINA!!!!! https://t.co/pVh7rskZHL— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 28, 2018
She later told news agency ANI, "I put forward a few legitimate questions. I didn't expect so much chaos just because I used a word which starts with 'V'".
Swara's use of the word rattled Twitter in more ways than one. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri attempted to mansplain to her how 'Real Vaginas' - those belonging to survivors of sexual assault - feel, suggesting that unviolated vaginas aren't 'real' somehow. Swara and supporters reacted with anger and shock.
We have interviewed many 'ex-naxal' women in Bastar. Each has gut-wrenching stories to tell, full of abuse, rape and misogyny If they marry, they aren't allowed to have children. I think fake feminist @ReallySwara must make a trip to understand how the Real Vagina feels like.— Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 30, 2018
I'm sorry did u just suggest that i go get myself raped?????????? Like seriously? You typed out this tweet Vivek... ?????— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 30, 2018
I'd say pretty low and sick even by your own abysmal standards of conduct & civility. https://t.co/d1LCCE9B5I
All this vagina talk has distracted from the arguments Swara Bhasker set out against the problem with "Padmaavat," a story of a Rajput queen who committed jauhar or self-immolation to escape an invading emperor. "Women have the right to live, despite being raped... despite the deaths of their husband," she wrote.
This crucial excerpt from Swara's letter states her case: "I understand that Jauhar and Sati are a part of our social history. I understand that they are sensational, shocking dramatic occurrences that lend themselves to splendid, stark and stunning visual representation... but then so were the lynchings of blacks by murderous white mobs in the 19th century in the US - sensational, shocking dramatic social occurrences. Does that mean one should make a film about it with no perspective on racism? Or, without a comment on racial hatred? Worse, should one make a film glorifying lynchings as a sign of some warped notion of hot-bloodedness, purity, bravery - I don't know, I have no idea how possibly one could glorify such a heinous hate crime."
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director to whom the letter was addressed, defended the jauhar scene in an interview to mid-day, saying, "This film is based on a story in which the character performs jauhar. The character doing so was convinced that it was an act of war. I feel it's an empowering thought. She didn't allow the enemy to win. It was a victory of dignity and honour."
"Padmaavat" released on January 25 to middling reviews but while the critics were unimpressed, audiences flocked to theatres. The film is past the Rs 150 crore mark now - and very much counting.