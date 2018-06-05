Sussanne Khan, No, You Can't Look This Cute After 'Training Like A Beast'

We know one more thing about Sussanne Khan today - she's a fitness enthusiast. The celebrity interior designer Instagrammed a photo from her work-out session recently, in which she can be seen hanging out with her gym buddies - an all-female crew. "F45 house mafia," Sussanne captioned the photo along with the tag "train like a beast." Stationed on the left corner of the frame, Sussanne looks adorable as she rounded off her look for the gym by wearing her hair in pigtails. "Whoa, you look great," read a comment while another added: "You're looking like high school girl... What's the secret?" "Too cute," added another user.
Highlights
- Sussanne Instagrammed a photo from her gym
- "You're looking like high school girl," read a comment
- "Too cute," added another user
Here's what Sussanne Khan posted. Sussanne goes to the F45 Training gym in Juhu.
Not just this one time, we have also spotted Susanne at F45 Training previously and here's proof:
That awestruck moment when she called me to take a picture and I was like you mean me? Like a selfie? Grateful to the universe for making things happen for me. Taking me through all the high-low phases so that I learn. . . . P. S- It feels amazing to get clicked with her @suzkr not as a fan but as a professional coach @f45_training_juhu. #Grateful #fit
Other than sweating it out in the gym, Sussanne divides her free time into her duties as a mother and also as one-third of an entrepreneurial venture. Sussanne is frequently spotted on movie dates with her twins Hrehaan and Hridhaan and the trio are often joined by Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne's ex-girlfriend. Susanne is also often found holidaying with the twins or taking them to cooking classes because: "must make our boys learn to cook, it will make some girl very happy one day," according to her Instagram caption.
CommentsSussanne owns a boutique range of home decor products (her store is named The Charcoal Project) and is also a super stylist for The Label Life, a home grown brand, which is also co-headed by Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora.
Sussanne married Hrithik in 2000 and were officially divorced in 2014. Even after the divorce, the ex-couple continue to hang-out together and are often spotted together at showbiz parties.