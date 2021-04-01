Sussanne Khan Makes Her Workout Drills Look As Easy As 'Breathing'

Sussanne Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: suzkr)

With every new workout video that Sussanne Khan shares on social media, she keeps getting better and better. The interior designer surely knows how to ace these vigorous routines and the key to doing that is to practice all the way. She shared a new video on her Instagram profile on Thursday, in which she can be seen working out with utmost ease as the track Breathe plays in the backdrop. She wrote in her caption: "Jump, stand up, step down and jump again. Practice makes you perform better." She added the hashtags #breatheagain, #listentothesilence and #myfaithfulottoman.

Sussanne often shares posts from her fitness diaries, which get shout outs from her ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan as well. Posting a video in which she can be seen doing the dive bomber push ups, Sussanne wrote: "The lower back flexibility and curvature improving, powerhouse exercise... The dive bomber push up."

Here's another prost from her fitness diaries. "What we do every day, each day and repeat again creates us. Choose well," she wrote. Take a look here :

Besides being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. Sussanne married Hrithik Roshan in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Last year, Sussanne moved in with Hrithik so that the kids could be with both parents during the lockdown.