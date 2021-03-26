Sussanne Khan's Pic With Ekta Kapoor And Ridhi Dogra Has A Drew Barrymore Connection

Sussanne Khan with her friends (courtesy suzkr)

Highlights Sussanne shared a selfie with her friends

She captioned it with a quote by Drew Barrymore

"Awww this is love," wrote Ridhi Dogra

Sussanne Khan shared an adorable selfie with some of her closest friends on Instagram with an even more adorable caption. Sussanne roped in TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, actress Ridhi Dogra and producer Shabinaa Khan for a photo and shared it on Instagram with a quote attributed to Hollywood star Drew Barrymore. "'Happiness is the best makeup' - Drew Barrymore," is how Sussanne described the happy faces of the "ever glow girls". "Shine on," she added in a hashtag. Responding to Sussanne's post, Ekta Kapoor dropped this endearing comment: "I have no make-up cause you make me happy! Love you Suzie, my soul sista." Meanwhile, Ridhi Dogra wrote: "Awww this is love."

Sussanne Khan often shares adorable selfie with her friends on Instagram. On her BFF Gayatri Joshi's birthday last week, Sussanne shared this post: "Happy happiest birthday to my gorgeous beautiful wise Gayu...I love you round the globe a million times."

Sussanne Khan recently trended a great deal for sharing this shout out to androgynous fashion. "Sometimes in my head... I think I am a boy," she wrote, adding the hashtag "gender fluid." Guess who left a comment on Sussanne's post? None other than Hrithik Roshan. "Hahaha, nice pic," he wrote. Sussanne Khan was married to actor Hrithik Roshan - the couple divorced in November 2014. They are parents to sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Sussanne Khan, who owns the interior designing brand The Charcoal Project, has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Sussanne Khan is a co-founder of the fashion label The Label Life.