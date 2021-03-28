Hrithik Roshan And Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Celebrate Son Hrehaan's Birthday With Family And Friends. See Pics

Sussanne Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: suzkr)

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan turned 15 on Sunday. The actor and Sussanne celebrated their son's birthday with their family and close friends in Mumbai. Glimpses of the celebrations were shared on social media by Sussanne Khan and they also feature Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan, mom Pinkie, actress Sonali Bendre, her son Ranveer, actress Gayatri Joshi and Sussanne's brother and actor Zayed Khan. Hrithik and Sussanne are also parents to a son named Hridhaan. Sharing the pictures from the birthday party in the form of a video, Sussanne Khan wished her son Hrehaan like this: "To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of you #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim."

Pinkie Roshan also shared two pictures from the birthday celebrations on her Instagram profile. In one of them, she can be seen posing with Hrehaan and Rakesh Roshan while in another, Hrithik, Rakesh and Hrehaan can be seen looking at his birthday cake. Check them out here:

On Friday, Hrithik Roshan went on a movie date with Sussanne Khan, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Pictures from their outing have gone viral on social media. Take a look:

Sussanne Khan married Hrithik Roshan in 2000. The couple divorced in 2014, however, they are still good friends.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan has worked in films like Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Bang Bang!, Kites and Super 30. He will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in a film titled Fighter.