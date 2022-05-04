Sussanne Khan Is All Hearts For Boyfriend Arslan Goni's Eid Pic With Brother Aly And Jasmin Bhasin

Arslan Goni with his family (Courtesy: arslangoni)

On May 3, Arslan Goni celebrated Eid with his family and shared photos on social media. The photos also feature Arslan's brother and actor Aly Goni and his actress-girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. Arslan's girlfriend Sussanne Khan left an array of red heart and moon emojis. Arslan Goni captioned the photos as "Eid Mubarak to all .... On this amazing lunch after pandemic missed this thank you @nehreerkhan @zus9 love you guys #eid #eidmubarak #khairmubarak #love #peace." Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali also wished Arslan Goni and his family on Eid and wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all of you," followed by red heart emojis.

Check out Arslan Goni's post here:

Sussanne Khan celebrated Eid with her family and she shared a video, which was captioned as "Love is the only thing that makes us feel fully alive... Celebrate and cherish all those who give u that, and remember to give right back a million folds.. Eid Mubarak from us to all of you. #HouseofKhan #thesephotographs."

Check out the video here:

Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan have been dating each other for some time now. Earlier, they were tight-lipped about their relationship, but now, they have made it official and are often seen holding each other's hand in public. A few days back, Arslan Goni had shared a photo with Sussanne Khan, Ridhi Dogra, and Ekta Kapoor and it was captioned as "You meet people, you fall in love, you create relationships, and then you turn around and laugh, at the life you have led which is full of positivity and admiration. Love you guys @ektarkapoor @iridhidogra @suzkr #postivity #love #friends #goodtimes #happiness."

Sussanne Khan had commented on the post and the comment had read, "Ditto."

Check out the post here:

On the work front, Arslan Goni has been a part of movies like Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, Jia Aur Jia, and Kirayenama.