Sushmita Sen's Plus One For This Diwali Party Was Ex(?) Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen pictured with Rohman Shawl.

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen broke up in 2021. However, their latest social media exchanges and recent public appearances together sparked dating rumours. On Tuesday night, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl attended producers Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta's Diwali party together. The duo happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the party venue in Mumbai. Sushmita Sen was dressed in a saree, while Rohman picked a kurta and a jacket for the occasion. The actress wished the paparazzi "Happy Diwali" before signing off.

Earlier this year Sushmita Sen shared a video of herself working out with Rohman Shawl, which sparked dating rumours.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. The actress announced her and Rohman's break-up with a post, which read: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations. She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys."

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for featuring in projects like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. The actress also stars in the third season of the series. Sushmita Sen also featured in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant.

Rohman Shawl, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He has also featured in several commercials. Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.