Sushmita Sen Won Miss Universe 26 Years Ago. What Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Wrote

Sushmta Sen, who was crowned Miss Universe 26 years ago on this day, chronicled her journey through a video, in which she documented some of the post important events of her life. The video had snippets from her crowning moment to pictures of the actress with her daughters Rene and Alisah and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In the video's description, Sushmita wrote: "A princess with a crown and a queen of people's hearts...For 26 years. What a magical fairy tale I have lived, where beauty is God's handwriting, character is self-realised, all of it in a loving universe that is inclusive, abundant, filled with empathy, compassion, gratitude and so much goodness of good people. I celebrate you and I celebrate with you."

A proud Sushmita Sen added, "India won Miss Universe for the first time this day in 1994. It will forever remain my life's greatest pride and honour to be the face of history for my country. My gratitude to the Philippines for their unwavering sense of love and belonging for over 2 decades. Also for being my second home. I wish you all an unapologetic life, where you uphold your uniqueness and nurture the power of I am. Sharing simple moments from an inspired journey...you're all a part of it."

See Sushmita Sen's video here:

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen's boyfriend Rohman Shawl also shared a special post for the former beauty queen and wrote: "26 years My Jaaan. How proud you made all of us and still continue to do so. I love you."

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for about two years. Rohman frequently accompanies Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah to family events. Rohman is a model, who has walked the ramp for top Indian designers.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.