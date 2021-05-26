Sushmita Sen 'Still Makes Big Blunders In Choices' At 45. Read Her Post

Sushmita Sen shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Actress Sushmita Sen, in her latest post on Instagram, shared that even at the age of 45, she "still makes big blunders in choices." Sushmita didn't write about the "big blunders" she has made in her post and shared it as one of her "life lessons." The actress also wrote about the "coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it" in her post. The actress posted a stunning photo of herself and captioned it: "You guys often ask me, if I have off days...of course I do! Do I stay positive all the time? Nope, I don't!" She added: "And even at 45, I still make big blunders in choices, feel deeply hurt, recognise the calculated coldness in being used and the disappointment of being lied to for it...No, none of it escapes me!"

However, Sushmita Sen believes in karma. "What I've learned though, is that no matter how difficult it is, I must look at it as a karmic debt, hopefully repaid in full!" she wrote and added: "As for the ones causing it, their karma has only just begun!"

The actress also added hashtags like #stateofmind #lifelessons #acceptance #karma and #faith to her caption.

Sushmita Sen is currently dating model Rohman Shawl. She is a parent to two daughters - Renee and Alisah.

In terms of work, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's web-series Aarya, which marks her first Hindi project after the 2010 film No Problem. The actress, who is also a former Miss Universe, has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Biwi No 1, Zor, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Filhaal, Main Hoon Na, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Dulha Mil Gaya and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?