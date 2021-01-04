Birthday Boy Rohman Shawl Gets A 'Collective Hug' From Girlfriend Sushmita Sen And Her Daughters

Sushmita Sen shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

It's Rohman Shawl's birthday today and actress Sushmita Sen couldn't be more excited. Sushmita Sen, on Monday, made her boyfriend's birthday extra special by sharing adorable pictures of themselves, accompanied by a sweet note. Rohman Shawl also got a "collective hug" from Sushmita and her daughters Alisah and Renee on his birthday. In the photos, the couple can be seen twinning in black outfits and happily posing for the camera. "Happy birthday, my Babush Rohman Shawl...Rooh se rooh tak... May God bless you with abundance of all that your beautiful heart desires...to know you is to love you! Here's to your health and happiness always! We love you #BirthdayBoy. Collective hug from Alisah, Renee and yours truly... #partytime #rohmance," wrote the actress in her note.

See Sushmita Sen's post:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl began dating two years ago. On the actress' birthday in November this year, he posted a loved up photo of themselves and wrote: "Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega. Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain. Happy, happy, happy walaa Budday my Babushhhhhhhh."

In terms of work, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's web-series Aarya, which marks her first Hindi project after the 2010 film No Problem. The actress, who is also a former Miss Universe, has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Biwi No 1, Zor, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Filhaal, Main Hoon Na, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Dulha Mil Gaya and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

Rohman Shawl recently featured in a music video titled Maula.