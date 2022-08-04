Sushmita Sen Shares Throwback Pics From Sardinia Vacation, Writes 'The Woman's Got An Attitude'. Charu Asopa Reacts

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen has shared a new picture on her Instagram handle, and we can't take our eyes off. The actress has shared throwback pictures from her Sardinia vacation with a message. In the images, the actress looks like a vision in an animal print kaftan and sunglasses, posing on a yacht amid a picturesque location. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, "The woman's got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!! #strikeapose #clickclick I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly". However, what grabbed our attention was Charu Asopa, who is Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen's estranged wife, dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa got married in 2019. However, soon after their marriage, reports of their separation surfaced on the internet when they unfollowed each other on social media and removed each other's pictures from their respective Instagram profiles. Last month, the Mere Angne Mein actress opened up about her decision of ending her marriage to Rajeev. She said, "Mein kisi jaldbaazi mein ya emotional hoke yeh decision nahi le rahi hun apne poore hosh o awaz mein yeh faisla le rahi hun (I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously). It is not for me, it is for Ziana." Charu and Rajeev welcomed their daughter Ziana Sen last year in November.

Coming back to Sushmita Sen, the actress has been in the news over her relationship with the former Chairman of the Indian Premier League Lalit Modi. After announcing they are dating, the actress was on the receiving end of brutal trolling. However, she didn't let that affect her and called out her hater, who called her "gold diggers". Check out Sushmita Sen's post below:

In terms of work, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the sequel of Aarya.