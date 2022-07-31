Sushmita Sen 'Loves To Reflect' In This New Post. Daughter Renee Reacts

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen has treated her Insta family to a new picture of herself, and it's oh-so-pretty. The actress has shared a happy selfie in which she can be seen in sunglasses flashing her million-dollar smile. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it as, "Why do you wear sunglasses all the time? Well, cause I love to reflect!!! #sundaymusing #sushamusing #reflect #embody #embrace #naughtyme I love you guys!!! #duggadugga". Soon after she shared the post, her daughter Renee Sen commented, "My sunshine". She added, "What a cutie patootie you are". Check out the post below:

Sushmita Sen recently returned from her vacation, and to her surprise, her house was full of "thoughtful gifts and notes" she received from her well-wishers. On Saturday, she shared a picture of the gift and note and captioned it as, "Back home after almost a month of travel...I find my home full of thoughtful gifts & notes received from well-wishers around the world!! I want you all to know...I FEEL THE LOVE!!! I've always known Goodness exists...but you all reaffirm the truth that it also PREVAILS!! P.S. Nisha, YOU made me smile!! Thank you Jaan meri. I love you guys!!".

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen was in the news after she and Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi made their relationship social media official. The actress, who became the centre of trolling, didn't let it affect her and shared a post calling out the haters who called her "gold digger". An excerpt of her post read: "The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies....the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met....all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character...monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold...and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!"

Read Sushmita Sen's full post below:

In terms of work, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the sequel of the Disney+Hotstar web series Aarya.