Sushmita Sen Shares A BTS Video From Aarya And The Internet Loves It

Sushmita Sen in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights The video features Sushmita riding a Segway in Rajasthan

"Aarya ko break lagana aa gaya hai," wrote the actress

"Aarya is happy," she added

A day before releasing the trailer of her upcoming web-series Aarya, Sushmita Sen gave her fans a glimpse of her fun-filled shoot diaries. The actress, who will make her web debut with Aarya, shared a video from the sets of the web-series and it will definitely cheer you up. In the clip, Sushmita can be seen riding a Segway in Rajasthan, where a part of the series has been shot. Her cheerful expressions are enough to drive away your quarantine blues. Sushmita, whose character's name in the web-series is also Aarya, shared the BTS video with this caption: "Make way for Aarya on a segway... Aarya ko break lagana aa gaya hai, Aarya is happy. #bts #memories #segwaypractice #Aarya #Rajasthan."

Take a look:

On Tuesday, Sushmita unveiled the first look of Aaryawith a short clip, in which she can be seen practicing aerial workout. "To turn her world upside down. New home, new ropes! #aarya #firstlook," she wrote while sharing the video. Aarya will be directed by Ram Madhvani. It will premiere on Hotstar+Disney. Other details about the show have not been revealed yet.

Aarya will mark Sushmita's first Hindi project after the 2010 film No Problem. The actress, who is also a former Miss Universe, has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Biwi No 1, Zor, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Filhaal, Main Hoon Na, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Dulha Mil Gaya and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. She was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak.