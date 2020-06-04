Meet Sushmita Sen's 'Very Own Hermione Granger'

Sushmita Sen shared this photo (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen just Instagrammed a snippet of her quality time with daughter Alisah and it has our heart. Alisah, who is a fan of the novel and film series Harry Potter, just acted out a few dialogues of the character Hermione Granger and it is making Sushmita's Instafam swoon. Hermione Granger, one-third of the fictional trio consisting of Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley and Hermione, is one of the lead characters of the fantasy novel series, written by JK Rowling. Alisah, in the video, can be seen acting out the dialogues of Hermione Granger, while Sushmita, who is in charge of the camera, can be heard laughing. Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, "My forever sunshine on a rainy day! Meet our very own Hermione Granger. She is magical I love you guys." Sushmita also added the hashtags "life is good," "Harry Potter," "entertainment," "daughter" and "love" to her post. Take a look:

Earlier, Sushmita shared a video of Alisah where she tried out the tongue twister - "babbling bumbling band of baboons." In the later part of the video, Alisah can be seen explaining the tongue twister with a Harry Potter reference. She said, "In Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Professor McGonagall warned her students not to behave like a babbling bumbling band of baboons." Babbling bumbling band of baboons. Bottom line: Love is always the answer," Sushmita captioned the video. Take a look:

Sushmita Sen adopted Alisah in 2010. She is also mother to Renee, 18, who she adopted in 2000.

Sushmita Sen, who was crowned Femina Miss India in 1994 and Miss Universe 1994, has a body of work that includes films such as Main Hoon Na, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Do Knot Disturb, Dulha Mil Gaya and No Problem. She was last seen in the 2015 Bengali film Nirbaak.