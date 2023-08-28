To Alisah, Adorable Birthday Notes From Mom Sushmita Sen And Sister Renee

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: sushmitasen47)

There is reason for celebration in the Sen household as actress Sushmita Sen's younger daughter Alisah turned 14 on August 28. On the occasion, Alisah received a bunch of lovely messages from her loved ones, including her mom Sushmita and sister Renee. Sushmita Sen shared a beautiful montage video of special moments with her daughters on the occasion. In the caption, the former Miss Universe said, “Happpyyyyy Birthday love of my life. How special God made you…and this privilege of being your Mother…I couldn't be prouder Alisah. I love you, Shona!!! #apowerfuldestinyawaits,” along with a bunch of heart and kiss emojis. Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl are also seen in the images.

Several fans of the actress also wished Alisah in the comments section.

Renee Sen also shared a carousel of lovely images of herself with Sushmita Sen and Alisah. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday Alisah. I am so proud of the young woman you are. I love you so much. You make 14 look amazing.”

A few months ago, Sushmita Sen shared a fun video of Alisah and her, from her daughter's maiden trip to Paris. The two are seen posing and grooving a little in front of the Eiffel Tower. In the caption, she wrote: “#magicalalisah. My Shona's first trip to Paris, France before she leaves to study abroad. How time flies...I will forever cherish our dance. I love you guys! sharing happiness.”

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah was welcomed into the family in 2010.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series Taali based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. She is best known for her work in movies like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.