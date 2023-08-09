Sushmita Sen Reveals Daughter Renee Recited Mahamrityunjaya Mantra In Taali: 'Her Voice, My Face'

Image was shared by Renee Sen. (courtesy: reneesen47

Sushmita Sen is one proud mom and she has all reasons to be. The actor, who just survived a heart attack a few months back, has been in the headline ever since she unveiled the trailer of her upcoming web series Taali, revoling around the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Now, in a fresh update, the Aarya actress revealed that the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, that can be heard in the backfround of the trailer of Taali was recited by her elder daughter Renee Sen. Sharing the audio clip on her Instagram feed, proud mom Sushmita Sen wrote, "Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl @reneesen47 graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya. Her voice & my face…together in the trailer of Taali. I of course have goosebumps every time I listen to it!"

She further wrote, "Thank you Shona, for choosing to be a part of this very special Tribute…and for doing it with so much love! you make me proud! Thank you all for the avalanche of love & inclusion with which you have received #Taali. I am truly overwhelmed to say the least!!! A big shout out to @shreegaurisawant & our Transgender community for keeping the faith with so much courage!"

Now take a look at the beautiful post:

The makers dropped the web series' trailer on Sunday and it became an instant hit with fans. Fans are lauding Sushmita's transformation in the trailer and her portrayal of the transgender activist. The biggest win for the team, however, appears to be Shreeguari Sawant's reaction after watching Taali. In a recent interview with News18, the former Miss Universe opened up about Shreegauri Sawant's reaction and said, “She came to me, blessed me, kissed my forehead and gave me a gift. She told me, ‘I don't want to watch. Yeh jo kar rahi hai, sahi kar rahi hai. Yeh meri marble chi murti hai [What ever she is doing, she is doing right. She is my marble statue]."

The positive response from the activist is special because Sushmita Sen and Shreegauri Sawant understand each other on a human level, the actress said. “We connect on a human level. The goodness she has and embodies, I see it and feel it. And it's not in the most obvious way where we go out of our way to tell people we love them. She doesn't do that,” Sushmita Sen added.

Check out the Taali trailer here:

Written by Kshitij Patwardhan, Taali is directed by Ravi Jadhav and co-produced by Kartk D Nishandar, Arjun Singgh Baran and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed. Taali will stream on Jio Cinemas from August 15. On the work front, in addition to Taali, Sushmita Sen will be seen next in Aarya 3.