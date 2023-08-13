This Is How Renee Reacted To Mom Sushmita Sen's Makeup Video For Taali

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen is earning great reviews for the trailer of her upcoming web series Taali, which narrates the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. While people across the world are lauding Sushmita for her work, the sweetest comment has come from her daughter Renee. In a recent update, the former Miss Universe took us behind-the-scenes to share a video of herself getting ready as both Ganesh and Gauri. She also gave a shout out to her makeup artists Jitendra Mhatre, Yogesh Patil, and Julie Tai. In the caption, she wrote, “There's been so much appreciation for the #makeup for #Taali It's time to meet the awesome crew behind it!! Jitendra Mhatre and Yogesh Patil and Julie Tai. They got me ready as both Ganesh and Gauri everyday for 45 long days!!!! No mean task!!! Here is a glimpse of getting ready as #Gannu #Ganesh with this super talented & committed team!!! #bts #taali.” She also thanked her director Ravi Jadhav for “choosing not to use prosthetics.” “And hats off to my Director Ravi Jadhav for choosing not to use #prosthetics Good call Sir! I love you guys!!! #duggaduggaa,” Sushmita Sen finished off.

Reacting to the post, Renee Sen wrote, “So fierce yet so innocent... you're perfect... i love you.”

Sushmita Sen is a single mother to daughter Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah in 2010.

Days ago, Sushmita Sen gave a shout out to her elder daughter, Renee Sen. The actress revealed that the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, which is played in the background of the trailer of Taali was recited by Renee. “Her voice and my face… together in the trailer of Taali,” she said.

Alongside the audio clip, the proud mom wrote, “Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl Renee Sen graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya. Her voice and my face…together in the trailer of Taali. I of course have goosebumps every time I listen to it!"

"Thank you Shona, for choosing to be a part of this very special Tribute…and for doing it with so much love! you make me proud! Thank you all for the avalanche of love and inclusion with which you have received #Taali. I am truly overwhelmed to say the least!!! A big shout out to @shreegaurisawant and our Transgender community for keeping the faith with so much courage!" Sen added.

Taali will be streaming on Jio Cinemas from August 15.

Apart from Taali, Sushmita Sen also has Aarya 3.