Sushmita Sen's "Sweetest Sixteen" Birthday Post For Daughter Alisah: "A Proud Maa Of A Beautiful Soul"

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has celebrated daughter Alisah's 16th birthday with a loving message. She went on to praise her achievements, kind heart, and new role as school captain.

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared 19 images featuring her along with Alisah and her elder daughter Renee. It featured their happy moments from their holidays and celebrations together.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happpyyyyyy 16th Birthday Shona @alisahsen47 The Sweetest Sixteen I know….and no, I am not biased!!! Just a very Proud Maa of a beautiful soul, with the kindest heart & the most loving presence!!!”

The actress said that she witnessed all of Alisah's achievements and is in awe.

“I witness in awe all of your achievements …knowing there's so much more to come!!! What a magical year awaits you my shona Maa!!! May God always shower you with the choicest of blessings…May your destiny be as graceful as you!!!” she wrote.

The actress concluded the post: “We begin Sixteen as #schoolcaptain #yeahhhhh way to go Munchkin!!! #partytime @reneesen47 @alisahsen47 I LOVE YOU!!! #duggadugga #maa.”

The 49-year-old actress is the mother of two adopted daughters. At the age of 24 years old she adopted her first daughter Renee Sen in 2000 while her second daughter Alisah joined the family in 2010.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 3, an Indian crime-thriller drama television series by Ram Madhvani. The show stars Sushmita Sen in the title role and is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza.

The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder. Recently, the show has been nominated for International Emmy Awards for best Drama series.

The 49-year-old star made her acting debut playing a fictionalised version of herself in the 1996 thriller Dastak. She was then seen in films such as Biwi No.1, Sirf Tum, Filhaal, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Aarya, and Taali.

