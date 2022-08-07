Sushmita Sen Offers A Glimpse Of Her Snorkeling Session With Daughters Renee And Alisah In The Maldives

A still from the video. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, who recently returned from her vacation with daughters Renee and Alisha, has shared a video on her Instagram handle, snorkeling in the Maldives. The short clip shows Sushmita having the time of her life with her daughters and father, Subir Sen, in the company of "majestic creatures" (Stingray, Reef Sharks and others). Along with the video, the actress wrote a long post, expressing her experience and why this year's trip to the Maldives was "super special". She wrote, "#myuniverse Ah! these majestic creatures with soooooo much affection & acceptance...I travel with my daughters at least once a year to Maldives, to snorkel & scuba dive...to experience the magical peace & healing of the Indian Ocean!! This time my father Subir Sen made it super special by joining us!!"

"Alisah braved a stingray's kiss The Reef sharks confidently posed for our cameras And #yourstruly felt beyond privileged to be allowed real close access!!" she added. Sushmita Sen signed off the post by writing, "#sharing #cherished #memories for a lifetime!! Enjoy the peace & the vibe!!! I love you guys beyond!!! #happyweekend #duggadugga"

Soon after she shared the post, her daughter Renee Sen thanked her mother, Sushmita Sen, for the "memorable experience" in the comment section. She wrote, "What a memorable experience this was...I will cherish it forever! Thank you so much Maa for introducing us to the serene and beautiful world underwater I love you Let's hope the next trip we make I make better friends with the Sting rays".

Take a look at the post:

Earlier, Sushmita Sen shared a video from her Italy vacation that shows her diving into the Mediterranean sea in Sardinia. Sharing the post, she captioned it as: "Align, pause, breathe...let go!!! A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! Beautifully captured Sunny. Where life has depth...I am all in!! I love you guys!!!". Soon after she shared the post, her boyfriend Lalit Modi commented, "Looking hot in Sardinia."

Here have a look:

In terms of work, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the hit web series Aarya.