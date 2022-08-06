Sushmita Sen's Sardinia Post Gets A Comment From Lalit Modi

Sushmita Sen with Lalit Modi. (courtesy: lalitkmodi)

Sushmita Sen shared a video on Friday from her recent Italy vacation, only this time, fans got to see a comment by boyfriend Lalit Modi, founder of the Indian Premier League. Sushmita's clip featured the actress on a yacht as she prepared herself - "align, pause, breathe" - to take a dive into the Mediterranean Sea in Sardinia. In the caption, she wrote: "Align, pause, breathe...let go!!! A lesson in surrender, as I experience the cushioned embrace of the Mediterranean Sea!! Beautifully captured Sunny. Where life has depth...I am all in!! I love you guys!!!"

Lalit Modi commented on Sushmita's post and wrote: "Looking hot in Sardinia."

Take a look at Sushmita's post below:



Sushmita, 46, recently returned home from her travels. It was Lalit Modi, 58, who officially announced themselves as a couple on social media a while ago. He shared pictures with the actress and wrote: "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner Sushmita Sen - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER" - he added the last line later when the Internet assumed that they were married.

On Thursday, Sushmita posted a picture of herself in a kaftan and wrote: "The woman's got an attitude!!! Yeahhhh, a really good one!!!' The picture also received a comment by Lalit Modi, who confirmed that the picture was taken in Sardinia. His comment read: "love the posts on the Sardinia trip finally."



Sushmita Sen features in the hit web series, Aarya. The show was nominated for an International Emmy Award.