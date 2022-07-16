Sushmita Sen Shares Another Pic About 'Noise Cancellation' After Dating Announcement

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

After revealing that she is in a "happy place" but "not married," Sushmita Sen, who is dating Lalit Modi, the first chairman of the Indian Premier League, posted another picture today, clicked by her daughter Alisah Sen. Both Sushmita and Lalit Modi have been trending ever since the latter shared pictures of their recent vacation with their families and announcing that their relationship is a "new beginning." Sushmita's latest picture features the actress standing in front of an infinity pool and wearing a white lace kaftan. In the caption, she wrote, "Ah Serenity & the power of noise cancellation!!! Picture courtesy: Alisah Sen. I love you guys beyond!!!" with the hashtags #sharing #bliss #positivity #love #duggadugga #trulyblessed.

Take a look at Sushmita's post:

This has come a day after the former Miss Universe clarified that she isn't married but is in a happy place. She posted a selfie with her daughters Alisah and Renee, and wrote, "I am in a happy place!!! NOT MARRIED...NO RINGS...Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given...now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...it's #NOYB Anyway!!!I love you guys!!!"

On Friday, Lalit Modi shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better looking partner" Sushmita Sen. He tweeted: "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure."



When netizens surmised that Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen are "married," he issued another tweet to clear the air and wrote that the two are just dating, "not married." "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," his post read.

Sushmita separated from model Rohman Shawl last year. The actress is seen in the ongoing web series Aarya.