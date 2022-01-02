Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Shares New Year Wishes From Late Actor's Facebook handle

Sushant Singh Rajput posted this. (Image courtesy: sushantsinghrajput)

On Saturday, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a New Year wish from the late actor's Facebook account. "Wishing everyone a very happy new year and best of everything. This is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing all of you on Bhai's behalf," she wrote on behalf of her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput. Shweta Singh Kirti has been active on social media. She often shares throwback pictures of the late actor. Last month, she had shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote "Between what was possible and now what is so probable, is where exactly we met the first time." She added hashtags like #Selfmusing and #ComeBack in her post.

Sushant Singh Rajput was known to be very interactive with his fans on social media and would often indulge with fans in the comments section on his social media accounts. The late actor died on June 14, 2020. Over the span of his career, The late actor transitioned from a successful TV actor in Pavitra Rishta to a popular film star. He made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013. He also featured in films like Chhichhore, Kedarnath, Raabta, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story among more. He was last seen in Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi which he had completed before his death. The film was released posthumously on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. It received positive reviews from fans and critics