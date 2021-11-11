Rockstar Reunion: Ranbir Kapoor And Imtiaz Ali Pulled Sanjana Sanghi's Leg Just Like They Did 10 Years Ago But On Zoom

Sanjana Sanghi shared a screenshot of the virtual meeting. (Image courtesy: sanjanasanghi96)

Can't believe it's been 10 years since Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, released. On the 10th anniversary of the film, team Rockstar reunited via a Zoom meeting, a glimpse of which actress Sanjana Sanghi shared on her Instagram profile. The reunion was virtually attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, music maestro AR Rahman, who composed the soundtracks of the film and also organized this "impromptu" meeting, lyricist Irshad Kamil, who wrote the blockbuster tracks of the film, and cinematographer Anil Mehta. Sanjana, who was 14 when she shot for the film, shared the one thing that hasn't changed over the course of ten years - Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali still pull her leg like they used to on set. "Ranbir and Imtiaz pulling my leg just as was done with little Sanjana at 14 years of age of course continues," she wrote.

The actress started her heartwarming post marking 10 years of Rockstar with these words: "And just like that, today marks 10 glorious years to our beloved Rockstar becoming yours forever. 10 years to that one single surreal moment that single handedly changed my life and the way I look at life forever. Magic, is the only word to describe how each moment, each bond, each scene performed on this mystical journey has ever felt. And gratitude, the only emotion that overflows. As we all huddled up to drown ourselves in nostalgia, I was left with a lump in my throat, it all still feels like yesterday. Thank you, AR Rahman Sir for bringing us together so impromptu, you're the best" and added: "Excerpts from our walk down memory lane, stories you may or may not know are coming to you soon."

See Sanjana Sanghi's post here:

Rockstar starred Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan, born Janardhan Jakhar, who chases his dream of becoming a Rock star while also struggling to find himself. A heartbreak helps him reach his goal professionally but results in his self-destruction. Nargis Fakhri played Ranbir Kapoor's love interest in the film while Sanjana Sanghi starred as Nargis' sister.

Rockstar released on November 11 in 2011.

