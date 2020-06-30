Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Should Have Released In Cinemas: Diljit Dosanjh

A poster of Dil Bechara. (Image courtesy: diljitdosanjh)

Highlights Dil Bechara will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24

Dil Bechara also features newcomer Sanjana Sanghi

The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra

The news of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's final film Dil Bechara set for digital release broke many hearts and singer actor Diljit Dosanjh was among them. The Udta Punjab actor shared the poster of Dil Bechara on his Instagram page on Tuesday and said that the film should have released in cinemas. The actor captioned his post in Punjabi (translated to English), "This film should have released in cinemas... I met Sushant twice he was a great man... I'll definitely watch this film on Hotstar."

Dil Bechara will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 for subscribers and non-subscribers.

Here's Diljit Dosanjh's post:

The digital release of Dil Bechara was announced a week after Sushant Singh Rajput's death and a section of social media was not pleased with it. Like Diljit, they hoped the movie would release in cinemas. A fan wrote, "This is not fair. We want Dil Bechara to release in theatres, so that we'll get a chance to make his last film a blockbuster as tribute to our Sushant Singh Rajput."

After Twitter's voice strengthened against the digital release of the film, Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Sanjana Sanghi urged fans to accept this decision and "not make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest." She also added, "Blockbuster banani hai, toh apke pyaar se hi ban jayegi. Hamesha box office ki zarurat toh nahi hain na?"

Read Sanjana's post here:

Dil Bechara is casting director Mukesh Chhabra's first film as a director. It is the screen adaptation of John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into Hollywood film.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The police say he died by suicide; an investigation is underway.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)