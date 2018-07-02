Sushant Singh Rajput And Kartik Aaryan To Reportedly Co-Star With Amitabh Bachchan In Aankhen 2

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan have reportedly given their nod for Aankhen 2

Highlights The makers have not announced the release date of Aankhen 2 Talks with Sushant and Kartik is reportedly in 'final stages' Aankhen 2 is sequel to 2002 film Aankhen

Kartik Aaryan and Sushant Singh Rajput will star with Amitabh Bachchan in Aankhen 2, a DNA report states. The film is a sequel to Big B's 2002 film Aankhen, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Sushmita Sen. The story was about three visually-impaired men, who were trained to carry out a heist in a bank. DNA reports that the makers of Aankhen 2 are in talks with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan regarding the film and the duo have apparently given their nod. "Talks with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan are in the final stages. The rest of the names will be in place soon as well," a source told DNA .



The report also states that Amitabh Bachchan's character in the film has been reprised and he will be playing one of the pivotal roles in the film, much like its first installment.



Aankhen 2 was announced in 2016 with Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Arshad Warsi and south actress Regina Cassandra. However, the film producer Gaurang Doshi had landed in a legal trouble regarding the rights of Aankhen 2, due to which the project was shelved. DNA reports that Aankhen 2 will now be produced by RajTaru Studios. A release date for Aankhen 2 hasn't been confirmed as of yet.



