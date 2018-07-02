Sushant Singh Rajput And Kartik Aaryan To Reportedly Co-Star With Amitabh Bachchan In Aankhen 2

Amitabh Bachchan's character in the film has been revived and he will be playing one of the pivotal roles in the film

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan have reportedly given their nod for Aankhen 2

  1. The makers have not announced the release date of Aankhen 2
  2. Talks with Sushant and Kartik is reportedly in 'final stages'
  3. Aankhen 2 is sequel to 2002 film Aankhen

Kartik Aaryan and Sushant Singh Rajput will star with Amitabh Bachchan in Aankhen 2, a DNA report states. The film is a sequel to Big B's 2002 film Aankhen, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Sushmita Sen. The story was about three visually-impaired men, who were trained to carry out a heist in a bank. DNA reports that the makers of Aankhen 2 are in talks with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan regarding the film and the duo have apparently given their nod. "Talks with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan are in the final stages. The rest of the names will be in place soon as well," a source told DNA .

The report also states that Amitabh Bachchan's character in the film has been reprised and he will be playing one of the pivotal roles in the film, much like its first installment.

Aankhen 2 was announced in 2016 with Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Arshad Warsi and south actress Regina Cassandra. However, the film producer Gaurang Doshi had landed in a legal trouble regarding the rights of Aankhen 2, due to which the project was shelved. DNA reports that Aankhen 2 will now be produced by RajTaru Studios. A release date for Aankhen 2 hasn't been confirmed as of yet.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's next film is Badla. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the blockbuster film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor has also been part of films like Pyar Ka Punchnama, Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 and Akaash Vani. He earlier told news agency IANS that he intends to make at least two films in a year going forward.

Sushant Singh Rajput's The Fault In Our Stars went on floors last week. The actor finished shooting for his upcoming film Kedarnath, which is Sara Ali Khan's debut movie. He also has Chanda Mama Door Ke and Son Chiraiya in the pipeline.

