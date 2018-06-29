The Fault In Our Stars Takes Off. Sushant Singh Rajput Shares Pic Of 'New Beginnings'

Sanjana Sanghi is Sushant Singh Rajput's heroine in The Fault In Our Stars

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 29, 2018 17:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
The Fault In Our Stars Takes Off. Sushant Singh Rajput Shares Pic Of 'New Beginnings'

Sushant Singh Rajput shared this picture (sushantsinghrajput)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The film is a Hindi remake of Josh Boone's The Fault In Our Stars
  2. It will be directed by Mukesh Chhabra
  3. Sanjana has starred in three Bollywood films so far

Sushant Singh Rajput has started filming the Hindi remake of Josh Boone's The Fault In Our Stars, directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Sushant has shared a picture, which appears to be taken on the sets of the film and captioned it as, "New Beginnings." He tagged Mukesh Chhabra and Fox Stars (the production banner) of The Fault In Our Stars in his post, which also features the lead actress Sanjana Sanghi. The Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars will be Mukesh Chhabra's debut film as a director. Sanjana's entry was announced by Sushant with a tweet in March. "The beautiful Sanjana Sanghi will be co-starring with me in the remake of the Hollywood hit of The Fault In Our Stars," he wrote.

Take a look at Sushant and Sanjana's picture here.
 

 

New Beginnings... @foxstarhindi @castingchhabra

A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

 

The Fault In Our Stars will be Sanjana Sanghi's first film as lead actress. She has been previously seen in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. In Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar, she played the role of his sister while Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium saw her as the younger version of the character played by Saba Qamar. In Fukrey Returns, she played the blink-and-miss role of Katty.
 

 

Academy Award-winner A R Rahman will compose music for The Fault In Our Stars. "When I heard the narration of their Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars and especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart-warming venture," he had told news agency PTI.

A release date for The Fault In Our Stars hasn't been revealed as of yet.

Sushant Singh Rajput's next release in Kedarnath, which will be Sara Ali Khan's debut film. He also has Chandamama Door Ke and Sonchiraiya in the pipeline.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sanjana SanghiSushant Singh RajputThe Fault In Our Stars

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................