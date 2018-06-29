The Fault In Our Stars Takes Off. Sushant Singh Rajput Shares Pic Of 'New Beginnings'

Sushant Singh Rajput shared this picture (sushantsinghrajput)

Sushant Singh Rajput has started filming the Hindi remake of Josh Boone's The Fault In Our Stars, directed by Mukesh Chhabra. Sushant has shared a picture, which appears to be taken on the sets of the film and captioned it as, "New Beginnings." He tagged Mukesh Chhabra and Fox Stars (the production banner) of The Fault In Our Stars in his post, which also features the lead actress Sanjana Sanghi. The Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars will be Mukesh Chhabra's debut film as a director. Sanjana's entry was announced by Sushant with a tweet in March. "The beautiful Sanjana Sanghi will be co-starring with me in the remake of the Hollywood hit of The Fault In Our Stars," he wrote.



Take a look at Sushant and Sanjana's picture here.



New Beginnings... @foxstarhindi @castingchhabra A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jun 28, 2018 at 11:49pm PDT

The Fault In Our Stars will be Sanjana Sanghi's first film as lead actress. She has been previously seen in films like Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. In Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar, she played the role of his sister while Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium saw her as the younger version of the character played by Saba Qamar. In Fukrey Returns, she played the blink-and-miss role of Katty.



Academy Award-winner A R Rahman will compose music for The Fault In Our Stars. "When I heard the narration of their Indian adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars and especially how music is so beautifully woven into the narrative I got quite excited. I am looking forward to creating music for this heart-warming venture," he had told news agency PTI.



A release date for The Fault In Our Stars hasn't been revealed as of yet.



