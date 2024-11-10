Suriya Reveals Jyotika's Salary Was Once Three Times "Higher" Than His: "I Took Five Years To Stabilise"

Suriya and Jyotika, the power couple from the South industry, never fail to set goals. The Kanguva actor recently revealed that once his wife Jyotika's salary was three times more than his own. Recalling the days when Jyotika established herself as a superstar, Suriya told Mashable, "She skyrocketed to success and I took five years to stabilise. It took me some time to call myself a hero and have my own market. In Kaakha Kaakha (2003), her salary was three times higher than mine. I also realised that time where I was in life. She was ready to be a part of my life, her parents had also agreed and I realised what I am earning and what she was earning. I realised I had to pull my socks and I had to be equal to her, at least be able to protect them. Eventually, it all happened."

Praising his wife's sincerity towards work, Suriya said, "I knew Tamil, I was supposed to be an actor's son, but I was fumbling, forgetting my lines, and I didn't know how to act. It was my third or fourth film. I had a lot of respect for her work ethic, she would know the lines better than me. She would learn them by heart and was quite sincere." Suriya shared details from the shooting of Vasanth's 1999 romantic comedy Poovellam Kettuppar.

Suriya, star of films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam, in the recent years, starred in the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will also have a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He will also star in Kanguva.

Jyotika is known for her work in movies like Ponmagal Vandhal, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharamnd, among many others. She runs the production studio 2D Entertainment with her husband Suriya. Jyothika will next be seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel alongside Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey.