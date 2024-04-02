Inside Jyothika And Suriya's 'Double Sweat, Double Fun' Fitness Regime

Jyothika shared this image. (courtesy: Jyothika)

Celebrity couple Suriya and Jyothika are setting fitness goals and how. Jyothika, who is known to be a fitness enthusiast, shared a video in which she can be seen working out with husband Suriya. The couple can be seen engaging in a rigorous workout session which includes running on a tread mill, weight lifting, jumping, skipping and what not. Sharing the video, Jyothika wrote, "Double sweat, double fun!" Shibani Dandekar dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Tillotama Shome wrote, "Wooow Jyotika. You are like Super Spidey." Take a look:

Jyothika loves to post from her fitness diaries. On a fitness video shared by Jyothika, Suriya wrote, "My Wonder Woman." Take a look:

On Shaitaan release day, Suriya shared a picture in which he can be seen standing in front of a poster featuring the leading lady of the film. Suriya can be seen showing thumbs up in the picture. He wrote in the caption, "To my woman! My partner, my strength! It's a new beginning again with Shaitaan! Proud of everything you do! Lots of respect and love! @jyotika". Take a look:

Suriya, star of films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam, in the recent years, starred in the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will also have a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He will also star in Kanguva.

Jyotika is known for her work in movies like Ponmagal Vandhal, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharamnd, among many others. She runs the production studio 2D Entertainment with her husband Suriya. Jyothika will next be seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel alongside Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey.