Superstar Salman Khan To NDTV: "<i>Superstar Kya Hai? Film Chal Rahi Hai, Wahi Bahut Hai</i>"

Salman Khan, the undisputed star of Bollywood, is once again ready to grace the silver screen with his much-anticipated Eid release, Sikandar.

In an interview with NDTV, the conversation took an interesting turn when Salman Khan's co-star, Rashmika Mandanna, made an observation about his persona. She noted that despite being one of the biggest names in the industry, Salman carries a relaxed aura rather than exuding the stereotypical “superstar energy”.

Responding to her remark, Salman Khan shared his perspective on stardom, making it clear that he doesn't view himself as a larger-than-life figure.

“Superstars don't work,” Salman Khan began, attempting to clarify how he and his contemporaries perceive themselves.

“You'll never hear us calling ourselves superstars. You'll never see that in our films either,” he added. He then referenced South Indian cinema's biggest icons, mentioning names like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and Suriya.

Salman Khan pointed out that none of them, despite their enormous fan base and influence, carry an air of superiority on set.

“They will never ever give you that feeling that you're working with somebody larger than life,” he explained.

For Salman Khan, the key takeaway is that true stardom is rooted in the audience's love and acceptance.

“We don't think we are Gods. We've built ourselves because of the people who support us,” he stated. He emphasised that the film industry is sustained by its audience, and it is their validation that determines an actor's standing.

Salman Khan also issued a word of caution for those who let fame get to their heads. “The moment someone starts thinking of themselves as a God, as a superstar, their career will plummet,” he warned.

He also mentioned that the film industry today does not have such actors who call themselves "superstars."

For someone who has been in the industry for over three decades, Salman Khan understands the weight of the “superstar” tag, yet he chooses to navigate his career with the same simplicity and approachability that Rashmika Mandanna so aptly described. Watch the full interview here:

As for his upcoming film Sikandar, helmed by AR Murugadoss, it stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead female role. With a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes, the film is designed to cater to a broad audience.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the film boasts an ensemble cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Anjini Dhawan and Jatin Sarna.