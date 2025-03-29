NDTV Exclusive: Salman Khan Opens Up About His Insecurities: "I Will Suppress Them So Much..."

Salman Khan is ready for his next big Eid release, Sikandar. The A.R. Murugadoss directorial also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Ahead of Sikandar's March 30 premiere, Salman Khan appeared in an interview with NDTV. He touched on a range of topics during the interaction. One major highlight was when the superstar opened up about his insecurities.

Salman Khan said, “Insecurity toh har jagah dekhne ko milti hai. Baas mere mei dekhne ko nahi milti hai. Insecurities hongi shayad latent. Abhi tak ubhar ke aayi nahi hai aur shayad aayengi bhi nahi kuynki itna daba ke rakunga unko ki marne ke baad bhi bolega ki ismei toh koi insecurities thi hi nahi. (Insecurity can be seen everywhere. But not in me. Maybe my insecurities are latent. They have not surfaced yet, and perhaps they never will because I will suppress them so much that even after I am gone, people will say, ‘He never had any insecurities.')

Salman Khan revealed that competition in the film industry was necessary. He said, “You should have that competition because competition se hi aapka growth hota hai. (Competition enables you to grow.) You need to keep on working on yourself every single day.”

Rashmika Mandanna was also present in the interview. She heaped praise on Salman Khan, calling him a “nice human being”.

The actress said, “There is a different aura that SK (Salman Khan) carries. But as an actor, he is like every one of us. He does the hard work, he thinks about the scenes, and he helps me out. Every time after finishing a scene, I go to SK and be like, ‘Sir, how is it?'. And he will guide me right. You hear stories about him, but when you actually meet him, he is genuinely a nice human being.”

Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film marks Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's first collaboration. Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Sathyaraj are also a part of the cast.

Sikandar is releasing in both 2D and 2D IMAX formats.