<i>Sikandar</i>: Salman Khan's Film Sees Ticket Prices Touch Rs 2,200

Salman Khan's Sikandar is all set to hit the big screen on March 30. Advance bookings for the AR Murugadoss directorial opened on Tuesday, March 25, and fans wasted no time in grabbing their tickets for the first-day shows. The overwhelming demand has even led to a surge in ticket prices across major cities.

In Mumbai, Plaza Cinema in Dadar has priced its recliner seats at ₹700 for evening shows, as reported by Hindustan Times. Multiplexes have activated "blockbuster pricing" for their premium tickets, with luxe seats going as high as ₹2,200.

Delhi-NCR is witnessing a similar trend, with premium tickets ranging between ₹1,600 and ₹1,900. Despite these high prices, many screens have already been sold out. Even regular multiplex seats in major cities are being sold for as much as ₹850-₹900.

Sikandar is releasing in both 2D and 2D IMAX formats.

As per a Sacnilk report, the movie has already sold 1,38,209 tickets for its opening day across 12,820 shows. This pre-release response has added ₹4.03 crore to the film's box office collection even before its official release.

Sikandar marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. During a press meet, Salman praised his co-star for her hard work and dedication.

The superstar said, “She (Rashmika) has given her best. She used to finish shooting of Pushpa 2 at 7 pm and would join us at 9 pm, and would work till 6.30 in the morning and go back to work on Pushpa 2. Then, after breaking her leg, she continued shooting with us, and didn't cancel a single day of shoot. She reminds me a lot of younger me.”

Apart from Salman and Rashmika, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi and Sathyaraj in crucial roles.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar promises to be a high-octane entertainer with action, drama and larger-than-life moments.