Rashmika Mandanna On Her Biggest Fears: "Heights Or Deep Waters"

Rashmika Mandanna has revealed that she fears deep waters and heights.

The actress treated her fans with a question and answer session on Instagram, where she was asked about her biggest fear.

To which, she said, “Hmmm, heights or deep waters.”

An ardent K-Drama fan herself, the actress was asked about her favourite Korean show.

“Most favourite, almost every series I've watched so it's really hard to pick. But if I really have to then I'd say It's Okay To Not Be Okay."

A user wanted her to suggest some good dramas, Rashmika replied, “I just finished watching Love Scout. There's this Chinese drama which I loooooooved called the First Frost. So cuteeee it was! And now I am watching something called Undercover High School (sic).”

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan in the highly-awaited Sikandar.

Helmed by A R Murugadoss, Sikandar has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Along with Salman and Rashmika as the leads, the cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in important roles.

The film marks the reunion of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after the 2014 blockbuster, Kick. Sikandar is slated to release in theatres on March 30, 2025, on Eid al-Fitr.

She also has the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Thama.

Made under the direction of Aditya Sarpotdar of Munjya fame, Thama revolves around a relentless historian who delves into ancient texts, unraveling chilling truths about local vampire legends, as supernatural forces awaken. This quest not only unearths history but also ignites a battle for the town's very soul.

In other news, the actress. on March 20, shared a picture from the gym as part of her ongoing series, "No one can stop me from doing the things I love," the caption read.

She dropped some post-workout pictures, flaunting her abs and infectious smile.

The actress penned in the caption, "No matter where, no matter how, no matter in what state... I will always find a way to workout....Ps: no one can stop me from doing the things I looooooveeee..part - 2."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)