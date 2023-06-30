Supermodel Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby Boy At 53: 'It's Never Too Late To Become A Mother'

Naomi Campbell at the Met Gala. (courtesy: naomi)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 53, just welcomed a baby boy. She shared a picture of her newly born son on her Instagram profile on Wednesday night and she captioned the post, "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A true gift from God, blessed ! Welcome baby boy. #mumoftwo. It's never too late to become a mother." The comments section of Naomi Campbell's post was filled up congratulatory messages from her industry friends and fans. Donatella Versace commented "Congratulations Omi." Zoe Saldana added, "Oh my goodness! Welcome! Blessings upon blessings." Supermodel Ashley Graham wrote, "Congratulations Mama! Welcome baby boy." OG supermodel Cindy Crawford commented, "Congrats! Can't wait to meet him." Marc Jacobs' comment read, "Oh my! Already? I can't believe a second blessing. How amazing."

Take a look at Naomi Campbell's post:

Naomi Campbell welcomed her first child, a daughter, in 2021. Her mother Valerie Morris had announced the news in an Instagram post back in 2021. "Congratulations to my daughter Naomi on the birth of her daughter, I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a longtime to be grandmother. #proud #mother #grandmother #love #family," read her post.

Naomi Campbell, who appeared on the British Vogue alongside her daughter, 2, in February this year, said this about motherhood, "I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I'm lucky to have her and I know that." She added that she is encouraging all of her friends to have babies and said, I'm telling them all, do it! Don't hesitate."