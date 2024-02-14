Valentines's Day 2024: Sunny Deol Is 'Spreading Love' Like This

Image instagrammed by Sunny Deol. (courtesy: SunnyDeol)

It is Valentine's Day; the day of love. On the special day, superstar Sunny Deol has shared a post in which he has a simple message for his social media followers - “Spread love. Be happy! [happy emojis]” Now, that is just good advice for any time of the year, isn't it? At least that is what Sunny Deol's brother actor Bobby Deol feels as he responded to the post with a bunch of heart emojis. The special message by Sunny Deol was attached to a picture of the superstar dressed in an ivory kurta-pyjama and a pink turban with floral prints. He is also seen holding a pink umbrella in the happy picture. Sunny Deol's look and caption received a lot of love from fans. Needless to say, the comments section is flooded with compliments and heart emojis.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are sons of Bollywood legend Dharmendra.

Take a look:

Late last year, in an interview with NDTV, Sunny Deol spoke about his brother Bobby Deol's recent success with projects like Animal, Love Hostel and Aashram, among others. The proud brother said, "I am so happy for him. It was high time it happened and people were not fair to him. I can say that. I cannot talk about myself but I can talk about him. Because he is nice, people said he is such a sweet boy and they will say all those things and nobody is doing anything. I mean they don't have to do anything but they know his capacity. They know everything about him but I feel somehow nobody wanted to let it happen."

About Animal, which earned Bobby Deol tremendous praise from all quarters, Sunny Deol said, “I watched it but...See, Animal is a great film. It's a nice film. People are loving it…Bahut time lag gaya (it took too long). He became successful with his Aashram and that is what...That went right down to the grassroots, everywhere. It was the maximum watched thing in the country."

The Deol family had a great 2023 with Dharmendra starring in the hugely successful Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 breaking box office records and Bobby Deol stealing the show in Animal.