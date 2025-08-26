Sunita Ahuja Reacts To Nickname Given By Govinda To Make Her Feel Special: "<i>Pagal Ho Jaati Hoon</i>"

Sunita Ahuja has been in the news lately ever since she addressed her ongoing divorce rumours with Govinda on her newly launched YouTube vlog. Another remark made by her on the nickname given by Govinda that "annoys" her has also caught the attention of the Internet.

What's Happening

In a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, Sunita Ahuja revealed that Govinda has not really done much to make her feel "special" yet.

Furthermore, she added, "Bas pyaar se mujhe 'Sona' bol dete hain toh main pagal ho jaati hoon."

Sunita Ahuja also spoke about what the Partner star likes about her the most, "Woh abhi bolte hain ki main bachcha hoon. Abhi main 55 ki hoon, kis angle se bachcha lagti hoon? Aur main bolti hoon ki bachcha hoon toh godh mein lekar ghoomon na mujhe."

Ongoing Divorce Rumours Between Sunita Ahuja And Govinda

Divorce rumours between the couple have been circulating for quite some time. Sunita Ahuja previously revealed that she has celebrated her birthday alone for the past 12 years and that she and Govinda live separately due to his work and his "talkative nature." These comments only fueled further speculation about their marriage.

Reports of the couple parting ways after 38 years of marriage shocked the Internet. Sunita's team denied the rumours at first, but in February 2025, Govinda's team confirmed that Sunita had filed for divorce six months earlier.

Since June 2025, the couple has been undergoing court-mandated counselling. Sunita Ahuja has been reportedly attending the sessions in person, while Govinda has been doing it virtually.

When NDTV reached out to Govinda's lawyer Lalit Bindal, they responded, "Koi case nahi sab settle ho raha hai ye sab log purani cheezen utha ke daal rahe hain" ("There is no case, everything is being settled, people are just bringing up old matters").

Sunita Ahuja has requested the media not to spread unverified news and that Govinda and she will confirm any developments on their marriage themselves.

In A Nutshell

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been in the eye of the storm regarding trouble in their marriage. From Govinda's linkup with a younger Marathi actress to Sunita Ahuja filing for a divorce, the speculations have been endless.

ALSO READ | Govinda's Lawyer Denies Actor's Divorce Rumours With Sunita Ahuja, "People Are Just Bringing Up Old Matters"