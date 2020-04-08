Sunil Grover Helpfully Points Out Tuesday Is Now Wednesday In ROFL Tweet

Sunil Grover shared this photo. (Image courtesy: whosunilgrover )

Like the rest of us, comedian Sunil Grover is finding the lockdown slow going. So slow, he's having to keep count of what day it is on social media so as not to forget. Just so you know, yesterday was Tuesday and today is Wednesday. Lucky for us, then, that he's been hitting up Twitter with a vengeance, armed with a killer sense of humour. Sunil Grover, 42, is averaging a tweet a day (no stream of consciousness tweeting for him) but since it's been over two weeks of having to use inside voices, his Twitter feed is already a delight and a ray of light in these grim times. Spend part of your day scrolling through Sunil's Twitter - it will probably take you about an hour (counting the bits where you stop scrolling and double over laughing), so you will only need to get through another 15 hours of waking time to get through.

We've compiled some of Sunil's lockdown tweets here for your entertainment, because we're nice like that. For those of us suffering from week-daze, Tuesday has now changed to Wednesday:

If you are reading my attached tweet today, kind information, day has changed to Wednesday. https://t.co/JuYRiMye3c — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 8, 2020

Our whole lives have been a lie:

Those ads of washing powder were fake, it takes lot more personal effort to wash the clothes. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 6, 2020

This virus meme is a blockbuster hit on the Internet:

Stay at home guys! pic.twitter.com/DfWyAZwvOY — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 1, 2020

Why so cruel, virus?

Just imagine getting killed by an overseas virus when you don't even have a passport. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 29, 2020

Same.

Once this Corona tension is over, will take 7 days off and rest at home. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 27, 2020

Kindly adjust.

Stay at home please. pic.twitter.com/hBTWStrTX9 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 25, 2020

There's more where those came from.

Sunil Grover's comedy skills aren't reserved for social media. He helped make TV show Comedy Nights With Kapil a smash hit, playing characters like Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati. Sunil quit the show, as did several other cast members, after an ugly and very public mid-air altercation with show host Kapil Sharma.

Sunil Grover was last seen in 2019 film Bharat, starring Salman Khan. His film credits also include Pataakha, Heropanti and Baaghi.